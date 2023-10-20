Factbox-Cairo Peace Summit on Gaza conflict: who will attend?

:Egypt is planning to host an international conference on Saturday to discuss the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

The list of attendees expected so far at the Cairo Peace Summit include:

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa

British foreign minister James Cleverly

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

European Council President Charles Michel

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Edmund Blair and Gareth Jones)