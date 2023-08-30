Factbox-Chinese companies scrapping share reduction plans to boost investor sentiment

SHANGHAI : China has announced a series of regulatory measures in a fresh attempt to boost the struggling stock market, including a further clampdown on share reductions or sales by major investors.

The new rules tighten conditions on large shareholders' selling shares when the traded price is lower than its IPO price or net asset value per share, or when the company has not declared enough cash dividends in the past three years.

More than 70 companies have vowed this week that their major shareholders would not sell shares in the coming months, or have withdrawn plans to offload shares, according to company filings.

Following is a summary of company statements on Wednesday:

BEIJING BAOLANDE SOFTWARE CORP

The company said its controlling shareholder Yi Cundao had decided to halt his share reduction plan based on requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and due to "confidence in the company's sustainable and stable development".

Yi had planned in late April to sell less than 1.68 million of Baolande's shares in the following six months, the company said in a statement. He currently owned 35per cent shares of Baolande, or 19.6 million shares, according to Refinitiv.

CRE8 DIRECT NINGBO CO

The fashion stationery maker said its controlling shareholder Ningbo Beilun Heli Management Consulting will not offload shares in the company in the coming six months, looking to support the firm's healthy development and boost investor confidence.

JIANGSU YUXING FILM TECHNOLOGY CO

The polyester film maker said its actual controller Wang Jianxin, who currently owns 23.6per cent of the company, promised that he will not sell shares of Jiangsu Yuxing in the coming 12 months, based on "confidence in the firm's future development".

