Factbox-Credit rating: The shrinking 'triple A' club

Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. government's top credit rating by a notch to 'AA+' sending jitters across global markets as investors assessed the impact from the move. [MKTS/GLOB]

Here is a list of countries whose sovereign debt is still rated 'AAA' by at least two of the top three ratings agencies:

Country/rating S&P Fitch Moody's

agency

Canada AAA AA+ AAA

Germany AAA AAA AAA

Australia AAA AAA AAA

Singapore AAA AAA AAA

Switzerland AAA AAA AAA

Denmark AAA AAA AAA

Sweden AAA AAA AAA

Norway AAA AAA AAA

Luxembourg AAA AAA AAA

Netherlands AAA AAA AAA

