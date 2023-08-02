Logo
Factbox-Credit rating: The shrinking 'triple A' club
Factbox-Credit rating: The shrinking 'triple A' club

FILE PHOTO-A view shows the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Published August 2, 2023
Updated August 2, 2023
Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. government's top credit rating by a notch to 'AA+' sending jitters across global markets as investors assessed the impact from the move. [MKTS/GLOB]

Here is a list of countries whose sovereign debt is still rated 'AAA' by at least two of the top three ratings agencies:

Country/rating S&P Fitch Moody's

agency

Canada AAA AA+ AAA

Germany AAA AAA AAA

Australia AAA AAA AAA

Singapore AAA AAA AAA

Switzerland AAA AAA AAA

Denmark AAA AAA AAA

Sweden AAA AAA AAA

Norway AAA AAA AAA

Luxembourg AAA AAA AAA

Netherlands AAA AAA AAA

(Compiled by Susan Mathew, Shubham Kalia, and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru)

