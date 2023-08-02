Factbox-Credit rating: The shrinking 'triple A' club
Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. government's top credit rating by a notch to 'AA+' sending jitters across global markets as investors assessed the impact from the move. [MKTS/GLOB]
Here is a list of countries whose sovereign debt is still rated 'AAA' by at least two of the top three ratings agencies:
Country/rating S&P Fitch Moody's
agency
Canada AAA AA+ AAA
Germany AAA AAA AAA
Australia AAA AAA AAA
Singapore AAA AAA AAA
Switzerland AAA AAA AAA
Denmark AAA AAA AAA
Sweden AAA AAA AAA
Norway AAA AAA AAA
Luxembourg AAA AAA AAA
Netherlands AAA AAA AAA
(Compiled by Susan Mathew, Shubham Kalia, and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru)
