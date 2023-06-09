Factbox-Facts about Malaysia's new central bank governor Abdul Rasheed

Here are a few facts about Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, named by Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), on Friday as its new governor. The term is for five years and he starts work on July 1.

- Abdul Rasheed joined the central bank in 1988, starting in its bank regulation department.

- He has a bachelor degree in economics from Universiti Malaya and a Master of Business Administration from the Said Business School of Britain's Oxford University.

- Abdul Rasheed has been a member of BNM's monetary policy committee since 2015 and was appointed deputy governor in 2016, a position he currently holds.

- From 2012-2014, he was on a secondment to the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington as alternate executive director of the South East Asia Voting Group.

- Abdul Rasheed has served on BNM committees for reserves management and risk management as well as monetary policy and was involved in implementing Malaysia's financial sector masterplan for 2001-2010.

