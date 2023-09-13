Logo
Factbox-India's contaminated cough syrup cases
FILE PHOTO-A cameraman takes visuals outside the office of Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. company, in New Delhi, India, October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
Since last October, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health agencies have found cough and cold syrups made by several Indian companies were contaminated.

A dozen children killed by toxic syrups in India preceded these findings: The WHO said theirs may have been the start of a wave of deaths.

The alerts:

Company: Digital Vision Pharma

Product: COLDBEST-PC syrup

Contamination flagged where; by whom: India; Indian authorities

Date of alert: January-February, 2020

Pharmacopoeia: Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP)

Contaminants: Diethylene glycol (DEG) 34.24per cent

Casualties: At least 12 dead, four disabled

Company view; action taken: Denies wrongdoing; production of other medicines resumed after a few months' suspension.

Company: Maiden Pharmaceuticals

Products: Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, Magrip N Cold Syrup

Contamination flagged where; by whom: Gambia; WHO

Date of alert: Oct. 5, 2022

Pharmacopoeia: British Pharmacopoeia (BP)

Contaminants: DEG 1per cent-21.3per cent, ethylene glycol (EG) 0.3per cent-5.9per cent according to tests for WHO

Casualties: At least 70 dead in Gambia

Company view; action taken: Denies wrongdoing; license suspended for violation of good manufacturing practices.

Company: Marion Biotech

Products: Ambronol and DOK-1 Max syrups

Contamination flagged where; by whom: Uzbekistan and Cambodia; WHO

Date of alert: Jan. 11, 2023

Pharmacopoeia: BP

Contaminants: DEG and/or EG

Casualties: At least 65 deaths in Uzbekistan

Company view; action taken: Denies wrongdoing; license cancelled.

Company: Riemann Labs

Product: NATURCOLD syrup

Contamination flagged where; by whom: Cameroon; WHO

Date of alert: July 19, 2023

Pharmacopoeia: BP

Contaminants: DEG 28.6per cent

Casualties: At least 6 dead in Cameroon

Company view; action taken: Declined to comment to Reuters; manufacturing suspended for violations of good manufacturing practices.

Company: QP Pharma

Product: Guaifenesin Syrup TG Syrup

Contamination flagged where; by whom: Marshall Islands; WHO

Date of alert: April 25, 2023

Pharmacopoeia: U.S. Pharmacopoeia (USP)

Contaminants: DEG and EG. Indian tests found 0.456per cent DEG and 6.520per cent EG

Casualties: None reported

Company view; action taken: Said production halted; license suspended.

Company: Curis Lifesciences

Product: Para Clear paracetamol suspension

Contamination flagged where; by whom: Liberia; Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

Date of alert: June 12, 2023

Pharmacopoeia: BP

Contaminants: EG

Casualties: None reported

Company view; action taken: Denies allegation; products recalled.

Company: Fourrts (India) Laboratories

Product: Cold Out syrup

Contamination flagged where; by whom: Iraq; WHO

Date of alert: Aug. 7, 2023

Pharmacopoeia: BP

Contaminants: DEG 0.25per cent and EG 2.1per cent

Casualties: None reported.

Company view; action taken: Recalled product which it said was contract-manufactured by Sharun Pharmaceuticals; Sharun did not respond.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Edited by Sara Ledwith)

