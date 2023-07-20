Logo
Factbox-Major banks slash China growth forecasts as weak data underlines policy needs
FILE PHOTO: People walk in the Central Business District on a rainy day, in Beijing, China, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Published July 20, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
Several global banks cut their 2023 economic growth forecasts for China this week after disappointing second-quarter numbers raised the risk of the economy missing the government's 5per cent annual growth target, and underlined the need for more stimulus.

Beijing faces a delicate task as it has to balance stimulus measures without fueling debt risks and structural distortions.

A few brokerages still expect a pick-up in the second half of the year, while most others say further policy measures might prove too late for meaningful growth.

All eyes are now on a Politburo meeting later this month for insights into the government's policy thinking.

Following are forecasts from some major global banks:

Brokerage Current 2023 GDP Previous 2023

growth forecast GDP forecast

BofA 5.1per cent 5.70per cent

Morgan Stanley 5per cent 5.70per cent

JP Morgan 5per cent 5.50per cent

Citigroup 5per cent 5.50per cent

Deutsche Bank 5.30per cent 6per cent

Goldman Sachs 5.40per cent 5.40per cent

UBS 5.2per cent 5.2per cent

(Compiled by the Broker Research team in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

