Factbox-More automakers plug into Tesla's EV charging network

More automakers signed up to access Tesla's electric-vehicle charging infrastructure across the United States, taking the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers closer to becoming the industry standard.

Texas has approved a plan to require EV charging companies to include Tesla's plug if they want to be eligible for federal funds.

Tesla's North American Charging Standard is more widely available and reliable than rival charging network CCS, which is backed by automakers such as Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor.

Here is a list of the companies adopting NACS:

Company Type Announcement

Ford Motor Co Automaker May 2023

General Motors Automaker June 2023

Rivian Automotive Automaker June 2023

Volvo Cars Automaker June 2023

Polestar Automaker June 2023

Mercedez-Benz Automaker July 2023

Nissan Automaker July 2023

Honda Motor Co Automaker Sept 2023

Jaguar Automaker Sept 2023

Hyundai Motor Co Automaker Oct 2023

Kia America Automaker Oct 2023

SK Signet Charger maker June 2023

ChargePoint Holdings Charger maker June 2023

Blink Charging Charger maker June 2023

Tritium DCFC Charger maker June 2023

EVgo Charger maker June 2023

ABB Inc Charger maker June 2023

Wallbox Charger maker June 2023

Electrify America Charger maker June 2023

Fisker EV developer August 2023

List of U.S. states that have either mandated Tesla's charging tech or plan to:

U.S. states Approval

Texas Texas approved plans to require

companies to include Tesla's

technology in EV charging stations

to be eligible for federal funds

despite opposition.

Kentucky Kentucky mandated Tesla's plug for

state-backed charging stations,

according to documents reviewed by

Reuters.

Washington Washington state plans to require

EV charging companies to include

Tesla's plug if they want to be

part of a state program to

electrify highways using federal

dollars.

Florida Florida will mandate NACS one year

after standards body SAE

International, which is reviewing

the technology, formally recognizes

it.

