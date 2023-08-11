Factbox-SoftBank-owned Arm courts Big Tech interest in its IPO
SoftBank Group-owned chip designer Arm is getting investment interest from several major tech firms for what is expected to be one of this year's biggest initial public offerings.
Arm has been in talks with about 10 companies, including Amazon.com, Intel, Alphabet and Nvidia, about investments ahead of its IPO.
Here is a list of companies that could be anchor investors in the IPO -
Companies Relation with ARM
Amazon.com Amazon Web Services, the internet
giant's cloud business, makes its
own processing chip called Graviton,
using Arm's architecture.
Apple Arm licenses its technology to Apple
to design chips used in its devices.
Intel Intel Foundry Services and Arm
announced a partnership in April to
ensure that mobile phone chips and
other products that use Arm's
technology can be made in Intel's
factories.
Alphabet Alphabet's Google Cloud unit also
uses computing chips based on Arm's
technology in its machine learning,
Android and compute engine service.
Microsoft Microsoft's Windows also runs on
devices powered by Arm processors.
Taiwan Semiconductor TSMC's partnership with Arm helps
Manufacturing Co the chip contract manufacturer's
customers design chips for devices
and high-performance cloud data
centers.
Samsung Electronics Arm also sells its architecture and
technology to Samsung for use in its
chips for smartphones.
Nvidia Arm had said chip giant Nvidia's
data center processor Grace was
built using its Neoverse V2 design.
Nvidia's plan to buy Arm in a deal
worth US$80 bln was shelved in
February last year.
(Compiled by Jaspreet Singh and Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)
