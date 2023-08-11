Factbox-SoftBank-owned Arm courts Big Tech interest in its IPO

SoftBank Group-owned chip designer Arm is getting investment interest from several major tech firms for what is expected to be one of this year's biggest initial public offerings.

Arm has been in talks with about 10 companies, including Amazon.com, Intel, Alphabet and Nvidia, about investments ahead of its IPO.

Here is a list of companies that could be anchor investors in the IPO -

Companies Relation with ARM

Amazon.com Amazon Web Services, the internet

giant's cloud business, makes its

own processing chip called Graviton,

using Arm's architecture.

Apple Arm licenses its technology to Apple

to design chips used in its devices.

Intel Intel Foundry Services and Arm

announced a partnership in April to

ensure that mobile phone chips and

other products that use Arm's

technology can be made in Intel's

factories.

Alphabet Alphabet's Google Cloud unit also

uses computing chips based on Arm's

technology in its machine learning,

Android and compute engine service.

Microsoft Microsoft's Windows also runs on

devices powered by Arm processors.

Taiwan Semiconductor TSMC's partnership with Arm helps

Manufacturing Co the chip contract manufacturer's

customers design chips for devices

and high-performance cloud data

centers.

Samsung Electronics Arm also sells its architecture and

technology to Samsung for use in its

chips for smartphones.

Nvidia Arm had said chip giant Nvidia's

data center processor Grace was

built using its Neoverse V2 design.

Nvidia's plan to buy Arm in a deal

worth US$80 bln was shelved in

February last year.

