Factbox-Upbeat China Q3 GDP prompts most brokerages to raise their targets
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a street at Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) during morning rush hour, in Beijing, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
Three big brokerages, including J.P.Morgan, raised their 2023 growth forecast for China, after the country's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Goldman Sachs, however, cut its view to bring it more in line with the target set by its peers. All four brokerages listed below have pegged their estimates above Beijing's 5per cent growth target for the year.

Following are the forecasts from global brokerages:

Brokerage Current 2023 GDP Growth Previous 2023 GDP Growth

Forecast Forecast

J.P.Morgan 5.20per cent 5per cent

Nomura 5.10per cent 4.80per cent

Citigroup 5.30per cent 5per cent

Goldman Sachs 5.30per cent 5.40per cent

(Compiled by the Broker Research team in Bangaluru)

