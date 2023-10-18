Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Factbox-Who is in Putin's delegation to China - and who stayed in Moscow?
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Factbox-Who is in Putin's delegation to China - and who stayed in Moscow?

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a ceremony welcoming heads of delegations participating in the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, October 17, 2023. Sputnik/Konstantin Zavrazhin/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a ceremony welcoming heads of delegations participating in the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, October 17, 2023. Sputnik/Konstantin Zavrazhin/Pool via REUTERS

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently on a visit to China, his second only trip outside the former Soviet Union since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Who is in the Russian delegation with Putin - and who stayed in Russia?

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS IN CHINA:

* Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, his top oil and gas point man

* Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is due to visit North Korea shortly

* Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov

* Kremlin economic aide Maxim Oreshkin

* Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

* Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina

* Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

* Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov

* Dmitry Shugaev, Chairman of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation

* Yuri Chikhanchin, head of Russian finance monitoring

* Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko

* Igor Morgulov, Russia's ambassador to China

BUSINESSPERSONS IN CHINA:

* Igor Sechin, the CEO of Rosneft

* Alexei Miller, the head of Gazprom

* Alexei Likhachev, head of Rosatom

* German Gref, head of Sberbank

* Andrei Kostin, head of VTB

* Igor Shuvalov, head of VEB

* Leonid Mikhelson, head of Novatek

* Oleg Belozyorov, head of Russian Railways

* Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russian Direct Investment Fund

IN RUSSIA?

Before Putin left for China, he was shown at a meeting with defence and spy chiefs at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. The following top officials are thought to be in Russia.

* Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu

* Russia Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev

* Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov

* Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev

* Kremlin chief of staff Anton Vaino

* Kremlin Deputy chief of staff Sergei Kiriyenko

* Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

* Viktor Zolotov, chief of Russia's national guard

* Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service

Sources: Kremlin, Reuters, Russian state media

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.