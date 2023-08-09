Fading neon signs shine again in Hong Kong exhibit

"Neon lights like these are becoming fewer and fewer... so I wanted to come here to take pictures to leave a memory for myself," said 18-year-old student Mei Yan dressed up in a traditional Cheongsam dress — befitting of the exhibit's retro vibe.

Another visitor surnamed Chan said the exhibit serves as a reminder of Hong Kong's past.

"We saw these signs when we were young, but as time goes by, many of them disappear," Chan told AFP.