Fake bus stop calms Swedish dementia sufferers who want to go home

"It is very common... that they have this worry and want to go home" at a certain stage of Alzheimer's and dementia, she told AFP.

"Some have their bags packed" as they wait on the bench, she said.

The bus stop was installed four years ago and has helped patients on numerous occasions.

"I had a lady who lived here and she would come to me several times a day and ask for her parents to come and pick her up," Ms Wahlberg said.

"We used to sit on the bench with her and just wait. And then we started to talk... and then she was calmer (and) happier. And we could then go eat or watch TV," she said.

BRINGS BACK MEMORIES

Fake bus stops were erected in parks outside some retirement homes in Germany in 2008 to give wandering patients a place where they would instinctively go to sit.

At the Swedish nursing home 35km southwest of Stockholm, where 17 people currently live, the measure is part of the patients' treatment.