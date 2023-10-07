Families endure grief's 'open wound' a year after Thai nursery massacre

NA KLANG (Thailand) — Clutching a well-worn teddy named "Little Bear", Paweenuch Supolwong fiddles with Buddhist amulets hanging heavy on her neck as her grandmother tells of the trauma still afflicting the four-year-old.

Paweenuch, known by the nickname Ammy, was one of only two children to survive a massacre at a Thai nursery a year ago that killed 36 people and devastated the close-knit rural village of Uthai Sawan.

Now when she plays she is watched via closed circuit television (CCTV) — both at home and at nursery — to reassure her family.

"I'm still terrified," Paweenuch's grandmother Yupin Srithong told AFP, saying she did not want to send her back to school.