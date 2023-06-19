Logo
Family and friends mourn murdered model Abby Choi in Hong Kong
HONG KONG — Family and friends of Abby Choi, a Hong Kong model who was murdered in a gruesome case in February, gathered at a memorial hall in the city on Sunday (June 18) to pay their final respects.

People leave the memorial hall that holds the religious vigil and funeral of model Abby Choi, who was murdered months ago, in Hong Kong, China on June 18, 2023 Reuters

People leave the memorial hall that holds the religious vigil and funeral of model Abby Choi, who was murdered months ago, in Hong Kong, China on June 18, 2023

Published June 19, 2023
Updated June 19, 2023
The vigil took place at Po Fook Memorial Hall in the Tai Wai area of Sha Tin district, adhering to Buddhist traditions.

The murder of the 28-year-old influencer shocked the world after parts of her remains were found in a village house in Hong Kong.

A funeral ceremony on Monday morning will be followed by a cremation at a monastery on the city's Lantau Island. REUTERS

