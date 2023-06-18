Logo
Family and friends mourn murdered model in Hong Kong
People leave the memorial hall that holds the religious vigil and funeral of model Abby Choi, who was murdered months ago, in Hong Kong, China, June 18, 2023. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou

Published June 18, 2023
Updated June 18, 2023
HONG KONG : Family and friends of Abby Choi, a Hong Kong model who was murdered in a gruesome case in February, gathered at a memorial hall in the city on Sunday to pay their final respects.

The vigil took place at Po Fook Memorial Hall in the Tai Wai area of Sha Tin district, adhering to Buddhist traditions.

The murder of 28-year-old influencer shocked the world after parts of her remains were found in a village house in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Frances Kerry)

