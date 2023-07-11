Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Family sues over tasering of 95-year-old Australian
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Family sues over tasering of 95-year-old Australian

SYDNEY — Lawyers for the family of a 95-year-old great-grandmother who died after being tasered by Australian police said on Tuesday (July 11) they are suing the state government.

A file photo taken of a taser. AFP

A file photo taken of a taser.

Published July 11, 2023
Updated July 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY — Lawyers for the family of a 95-year-old great-grandmother who died after being tasered by Australian police said on Tuesday (July 11) they are suing the state government.

Clare Nowland, who suffered from dementia, died on May 24 — a week after a state police officer shot her with an electronic stun gun at her nursing home in southern New South Wales.

"A civil claim has been brought," the family's lawyer, Sam Tierney, told AFP.

The suit against the New South Wales government seeks damages on behalf of Clare Nowland's estate for alleged battery and assault, he said.

"The family doesn't want to make any comment at this time given the ongoing criminal process," Mr Tierney added.

A 33-year-old senior police constable has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault, over the incident.

He is due to face court on September 6.

Officers had been called to Yallambee Lodge nursing home in southern New South Wales by staff who told them that a woman was "armed with a knife".

Police say they urged Nowland to drop a serrated steak knife before she moved towards them "at a slow pace" with her walking frame, prompting one officer to fire his taser at her.

A pre-trial conference for the civil case has been scheduled for August 24 at Bega District Court, court documents showed. AFP

Related topics

Australia taser

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.