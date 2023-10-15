FBI has seen uptick in threats since attacks in Israel - New York Times

WASHINGTON : Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Wray said the bureau has seen a sharp uptick in threats since last weekend's attacks in Israel, according to a New York Times reporter.

Wray, who was speaking to a gathering of police chiefs in San Diego, urged locals to be vigilant and share intel to stop "lone actors" inspired by Palestinian militant group Hamas and others, the reporters posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Daniel Wallis)