FBI sees increase in threats since attacks in Israel - New York Times reporter

WASHINGTON : Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Wray said the bureau has seen an increase in threats since last weekend's attacks in Israel, according to a New York Times reporter.

The New York Times reporter initially posted on social media that Wray referred to a "sharp uptick" in threats.

Wray, who was speaking to a gathering of police chiefs in San Diego, urged locals to be vigilant and share intel to stop "lone actors" inspired by Palestinian militant group Hamas and others, the reporters posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(This story has been corrected to say increase in threats, not sharp uptick, in the headline and paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Daniel Wallis)