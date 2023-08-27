Fighting with your partner? Use these 4 phrases

NEW YORK — For many people, it’s an old habit: Imagining what their partner is thinking or feeling during a fight. But making these assumptions can escalate an argument and distort the issue, said Mr Terrence Real, a family therapist.

He calls this relationship-sabotaging practice “unconscious storytelling.”

Mr Real counsels people who find themselves in a storytelling spiral to use a therapeutic tool known as “the feedback wheel.”

This simple, four-sentence method helps loved ones share grievances in ways that speed the repair process. Here are four statements to use.

1. “THIS IS WHAT I SAW OR HEARD.” Describe what happened in one sentence. “Share only the facts — ones a camera could record,” Mr Real said.

The key to this statement, and the feedback wheel overall, is its brevity, he said.

2. “THIS IS WHAT I MADE UP ABOUT IT.” Explaining your personal point of view “acts as a circuit breaker,” said Dr Alexandra Solomon, a professor of psychology at Northwestern University.

Not only does this take the heat off the other person, but it compels you to examine your own emotions, she said.

“The stories we tell ourselves are informed by our internal landscape of wounds and tender spots and traumas and patterns.”

Using this phrase helps acknowledge that your perception might be inaccurate. “It’s taking responsibility that this is your construction,” Mr Real said.

3. “THIS IS HOW I FELT.” Take a moment to focus on your emotions. Then describe them, concisely, to your partner, Mr Real said. You might say that you’re scared, hurt or angry, for example.

Sharing your feelings helps you move from the “reactive parts of your brain,” Mr Real said, and into what he calls “the wise adult.”

4. “THIS IS WHAT WOULD HELP ME FEEL BETTER.” This final statement, Mr Real said, is one that most people leave out. But making your needs clear is a necessary step because “you can’t complain about not getting what you never asked for.”

By sharing the story you made up, your feelings and your needs, you’re shifting from anger to vulnerability, he said. You “say what needs to be said,” he added, but it’s done with respect.

Ideally, Dr Solomon added, “the other person responds feeling grateful for their partner’s vulnerability rather than guilt-tripped or defensive.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.