Finland's parliament backs Petteri Orpo as PM, replacing Sanna Marin
Finland's new Prime Minister Petteri Orpo takes over office in Helsinki, Finland June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Essi Lehto
The outgoing government of Finland led by former Prime Minister Sanna Marin pays a farewell visit to President of Finland Sauli Niinisto at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, June 20, 2023. Lehtikuva/ Jussi Nukari/ via REUTERS
Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
(Corrects spelling of finance minister's name in paragraph 3)

HELSINKI :Finland's newly elected parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo to become prime minister, as widely expected, ushering in a right-wing government and ending Social Democrat Sanna Marin's rule.

Orpo will lead a coalition of the conservative NCP, the nationalist Finns, the minority-language Swedish People's Party and the Christian Democrats, which together won a majority of parliamentary seats in the April 2 election.

The new finance minister will be Riikka Purra, head of the eurosceptic Finns Party, while the NCP's deputy leader Elina Valtonen will become foreign minister when the government takes office later on Tuesday.

"I warmly thank you for the confidence you've shown me," Orpo told parliament shortly after the vote.

A self-styled fiscal conservative, Orpo campaigned on a promise to reduce the government's budget deficit by cutting spending while also reducing taxes and seeking to boost private sector job creation.

The new coalition also shifts immigration policy to the right, aiming to cut refugee quotas, raise the bar for work-based visas and make it more difficult for foreigners to obtain citizenship, key priorities for the Finns Party.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

