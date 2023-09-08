Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Finnish government survives no-confidence vote over racism scandal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finnish government survives no-confidence vote over racism scandal

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo speaks during the session of the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland on Wednesday, 6th Sep., 2023. Finnish parliament debated of government's anti-racism policy. Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo speaks during the session of the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland on Wednesday, 6th Sep., 2023. Finnish parliament debated of government's anti-racism policy. Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Published September 8, 2023
Updated September 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HELSINKI : Finland's government survived on Friday a no-confidence vote in parliament called by the opposition over a racism scandal that has rocked the ruling coalition since it took office in June, an official tally showed.

Within days of assuming power in June, the four-party, right-wing government was in turmoil after Finnish media revealed that several ministers of the far-right Finns Party had posted statements in the past that critics deemed to be racist.

In an attempt to stave off collapse, the government last week agreed on a policy to combat intolerance and brought it up on Wednesday for a plenary discussion in parliament.

The coalition survived Friday's vote with support from 106 members of the 200-seat parliament, while 65 members supported the no-confidence motion proposed by three opposition parties.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.