Finnish police complete on-site probe at damaged Baltic Sea pipeline
FILE PHOTO: The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard's offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. Lehtikuva/FINNISH BORDER GUARD via REUTERS/File photo

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
STOCKHOLM :Finnish police said on Thursday they had completed their crime scene investigation into the damage to a subsea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

The Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia ruptured earlier this month in what authorities said may have been a deliberate act of sabotage, cutting off the flow of gas between the two countries until April at least.

Police said in a statement samples collected at the site in cooperation with Finland's armed forces and coast guard would now be analysed.

"Although the scene investigation into the damage in the gas pipeline has been completed, investigations and the presence of authorities still continue in the area," the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation said.

"Subsequently the area surrounding the damage will be widely examined," they added.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

