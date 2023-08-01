Logo
Fintech firm Vesttoo to slash workforce amid fake collateral
Published August 1, 2023
Updated August 1, 2023
JERUSALEM : Financial services company Vesttoo said on Tuesday it was laying off about 75per cent of its staff and closing a number of offices in Asia after it discovered a fraudulent letter of credit used as collateral in a transaction with an insurer.

Israel-based Vesttoo said it would close its Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul offices, but would maintain staff in Tel Aviv, New York, London, Dubai and Bermuda. It had around 200 employees.

"In order to solidify the foundation of the company and reassure the industry, leadership must return its focus to core services while reducing overall costs, including parting ways with some of our employees," Vesttoo said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Vesttoo was in the process of raising around US$200 million in a late stage funding round that would value the firm at near US$2 billion but the company said it was currently not moving ahead with the fundraising.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

