Fire engulfs police facility in Egypt's Ismailia, 25 hurt
Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
CAIRO :A huge fire erupted at a police facility in the Egyptian Suez Canal city of Ismailia early on Monday, injuring at least 25 people before firefighters contained the blaze after several hours, emergency services and media reported.

Videos posted on social media showed the city's security directorate engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Two witnesses told Reuters firefighters initially appeared to struggle to tackle the blaze. More than three hours later, state television said it had been contained.

At least 25 people were injured in a preliminary count of casualties, the Egyptian Ambulance Authority said.

Civil defence sources said parts of the building had collapsed in the fire.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Yusri Mohamed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger)

