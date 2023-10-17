Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

First batch of US citizens leaving Israel arrive in Cyprus by boat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

First batch of US citizens leaving Israel arrive in Cyprus by boat

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIMASSOL, Cyprus : Dozens of U.S. citizens from Israel arrived in Cyprus early Tuesday on the first evacuation boat organised by the United States amid the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

Some 159 people were on board the luxury liner Rhapsody of the Seas which left Haifa and sailed into Limassol port in Cyprus early Tuesday.

Cypriot government official Victor Papadopoulos told Cyprus state TV more evacuation vessels were expected to arrive over the next 12 hours.

Cyprus has been used as a transit hub for foreign governments to evacuate their civilians since just after the latest outbreak of violence on Oct. 7.

(Reporting By Yiannis Kourtoglou; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.