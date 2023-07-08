Logo
First S Korea-US Nuclear Consultative Group meeting to be held on July 18 -Yonhap
Published July 8, 2023
Updated July 8, 2023
SEOUL : The first meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) between South Korea and the United States will take place on July 18 in Seoul, news agency Yonhap reported on Saturday, citing the presidential office.

The meeting will discuss "information sharing, consultation mechanism and joint planning and execution designed to bolster nuclear deterrence against North Korea."

The NCG was first announced during the bilateral summit in Washington in April amid growing calls in South Korea for its own nuclear bombs, a step Washington opposes.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said the group had upgraded the alliance with the U.S.

The inaugural meeting will be co-chaired by South Korea's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo and U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell, according to the report.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Sandra Maler)

