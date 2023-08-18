Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

First ship to use Ukraine's corridor arrives in Istanbul - Reuters witness
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

First ship to use Ukraine's corridor arrives in Istanbul - Reuters witness

First ship to use Ukraine's corridor arrives in Istanbul - Reuters witness
Hong-Kong-flagged container ship Joseph Schulte transits Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
First ship to use Ukraine's corridor arrives in Istanbul - Reuters witness
Hong-Kong-flagged container ship Joseph Schulte transits Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Published August 18, 2023
Updated August 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL :The first vessel that used Ukraine's Black Sea corridor is crossing through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait, a Reuters witness said on Friday.

The Hong-Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte container ship that left the Russian-blocked Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa earlier this week had been in the port since Feb. 23, 2022, the day before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine last week announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports after the termination of the main grain exports deal last month.

Moscow has not indicated whether it would respect the shipping corridor, and shipping and insurance sources have expressed concerns about safety.

Ukraine said the corridor will be primarily used to evacuate ships that were stuck in Ukrainian ports.

Local broadcasters have said the ship will anchor at Ambarli port in the south of Istanbul.

(Reporting by Murad Sezer; Editing by Kim Coghill and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.