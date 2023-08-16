First Solar says audit found unethical labor practices at Malaysia factory

First Solar, the top U.S. solar panel maker, on Tuesday said an audit of its manufacturing operations had uncovered unethical labor practices at its Malaysia facility.

The company's shares were down 5per cent in afternoon trade at US$200.81.

In a report on the sustainability of its operations, First Solar said four onsite service providers in Malaysia had subjected migrant workers to unethical recruitment practices, including "the payment of recruitment fees in their home countries, passport retention, and the unlawful retention of wages."

First Solar said it had taken steps to return passports, wages and recruitment fees to the affected workers.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)