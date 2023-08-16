Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

First Solar says audit found unethical labor practices at Malaysia factory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

First Solar says audit found unethical labor practices at Malaysia factory

Miniatures of solar panel and electric pole are seen in front of First Solar logo in this illustration taken January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/file photo

Miniatures of solar panel and electric pole are seen in front of First Solar logo in this illustration taken January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/file photo

Published August 16, 2023
Updated August 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

First Solar, the top U.S. solar panel maker, on Tuesday said an audit of its manufacturing operations had uncovered unethical labor practices at its Malaysia facility.

The company's shares were down 5per cent in afternoon trade at US$200.81.

In a report on the sustainability of its operations, First Solar said four onsite service providers in Malaysia had subjected migrant workers to unethical recruitment practices, including "the payment of recruitment fees in their home countries, passport retention, and the unlawful retention of wages."

First Solar said it had taken steps to return passports, wages and recruitment fees to the affected workers.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.