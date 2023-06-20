Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Fisker to open first delivery centre in Shanghai this year - Yicai
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fisker to open first delivery centre in Shanghai this year - Yicai

The logo of Fisker Automotive is pictured on a car at the 2022 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/FILE PHOTO

The logo of Fisker Automotive is pictured on a car at the 2022 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/FILE PHOTO

Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Electric-vehicle (EV) startup Fisker is set to open its first delivery centre in China's financial hub Shanghai this year, Fisker's China board member Daniel Foa was quoted as saying by Chinese media outlet Yicai on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fisker will start delivering its first mass-produced SUV model, the Fisker Ocean, in the first quarter of 2024, Yicai reported.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.