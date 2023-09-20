Logo
Five dead after gas explosion in residential building near Moscow
Five dead after gas explosion in residential building near Moscow

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
MOSCOW : Five people, including two members of the emergency services, were killed after a gas explosion in a multi-storey residential building in the city of Balashikha near Moscow on Wednesday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The blast occurred around 0820 Moscow time (0520 GMT), according to the Moscow regional governor Andrey Vorobyev. The third, fourth and fifth floors of the building collapsed and at least 10 apartments were damaged.

Photo and video footage circulating on social media show a nine-storey residential building with several floors badly damaged and debris covering the lawn in front of the building.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Christina Fincher and Andrew Heavens)

