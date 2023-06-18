Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Five dead in Japan's Hokkaido in highway crash - NHK
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Five dead in Japan's Hokkaido in highway crash - NHK

Published June 18, 2023
Updated June 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Five people were killed when an intercity bus and a large truck crashed on a highway in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido around noon on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK reported.

NHK, citing the police and fire departments, said more than 10 people had been transported to hospitals in Yakumo town and Hakodate city by ambulance and helicopter, and five had been confirmed dead.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident that occurred around noon (0300 GMT), NHK reported.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing and William Mallard)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.