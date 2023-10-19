Logo
Five Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces - ministry
Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
RAMALLAH : Five Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, the Palestinian ministry of health said on Thursday.

Israeli forces broke into the camp and clashes are still taking places between the Israeli army and a number of gunmen, witnesses said.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

