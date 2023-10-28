Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Flights in China to increase 34per cent above pre-pandemic levels
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flights in China to increase 34per cent above pre-pandemic levels

Published October 28, 2023
Updated October 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's aviation regulator will increase domestic flights to 34per cent above pre-pandemic levels, state news agency Xinhua reported, a move that will further boost the post-pandemic recovery of Chinese airlines.

China's top airlines reported their first quarterly profitsin more than three years on Friday, fanning industry hopes for China's big three state carriers to finally step out of the difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China will roll out its winter and spring season flight plan on Sunday, which will last until March 30, Xinhua said on Friday.

There will be 96,651 domestic flights a week, or 34per cent higher than the same period four years ago, with 7,202 new weekly flights brought on by the opening of 516 new domestic routes, the report said.

The increase in domestic flights will boost connectivity between regional airports in western and southern China and hub airports in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by William Mallard)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.