Fly larvae breeds success for women in Nepal village

They expect to be harvesting 3,500kg of larvae in one production cycle, which ranges between 45 and 60 days.

"It is a model green business to provide additional income to women without requiring them to invest all their time in it and is environmentally friendly," charity official Jeebesh Bikram Adhikary said.

"We are experimenting whether the BSF can be harvested in the extreme cold and adverse climatic conditions," Mr Adhikary said.

"The results so far have been good and we are looking to expand the facility to Chitwan or Kailali in future," he said referring to two regions in Nepal's southern plains, where the climate is more favourable.

Mr Ramesh Shrestha runs a small fish farm and is ready to become a customer.

"I can buy up to 50kg of the feed every day if the farm is able to supply," he said.

Ms Mana Maya Shrestha, who is among the women leading and managing the farm, said their current customers are mainly poultry farmers.