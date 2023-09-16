Football warriors: Ukrainian amputees get back on the ball

KYIV — Goalkeeper Yevgen Nazarenko laughed as he warmed up on a football pitch in Kyiv. He had been asked to stretch his hands, but he only has one.

Nearby Oleg, who has only one foot, groaned and lost balance as he did press-ups.

Both men lost limbs fighting for Ukraine.

Once or twice a week, a dozen or so amputees get together in the Ukrainian capital for football training.

Most played regularly before their injuries, now prosthetic legs are propped up on the side of the small artificial pitch in central Kyiv.

Mr Oleg, 46, was an officer in the 46th Air Assault Brigade, which is now playing a leading role in Ukraine's counteroffensive in the southern town of Robotyne.

But last December "a bastard shot at me with a grenade launcher attached to a rifle from about 7m" as he fought near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.