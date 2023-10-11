Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Former Hamas chief calls for protests, neighbours to join war against Israel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Hamas chief calls for protests, neighbours to join war against Israel

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal gestures as he announces a new policy document in Doha, Qatar, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal gestures as he announces a new policy document in Doha, Qatar, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA : Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for protests across the Muslim world on Friday in support of the Palestinians and for the peoples of neighbouring countries to join the fight against Israel.

"[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday," Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas's diaspora office, said in a recorded statement sent to Reuters.

Meshaal, who is based in Qatar, said the governments and peoples of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt have a bigger duty to support the Palestinians.

"Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan... This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility," Meshaal said.

Jordan and Lebanon are home to the largest number of Palestinian refugees.

His rallying call came as Israel vowed to escalate its response to an attack by Hamas with a ground offensive, after Israeli fighter jets struck more than 200 targets in Gaza city overnight. Gaza's health ministry said at least 950 people have been killed and 5,000 injured in the crowded coastal enclave.

On Saturday, Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip rampaged through parts of southern Israel, in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel's history.

"To all scholars who teach jihad... to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of theories)," Meshaal said.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.