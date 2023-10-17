Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Former Hamas chief Meshaal says Israeli captives include high-ranking officers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Hamas chief Meshaal says Israeli captives include high-ranking officers

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal said on Monday the group's Israeli captives include high-ranking officers from the Gaza Division.

Meshaal, who heads Hamas' diaspora office, also said the group will spare no effort in using the captives as leverage to free 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, Hamas' telegram channel quoted him as telling AlAraby TV in an interview.

(Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Hatem Maher; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.