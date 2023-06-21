Logo
Former NY police sergeant convicted of acting as Chinese agent in 'Fox Hunt' trial
Former NY police sergeant convicted of acting as Chinese agent in 'Fox Hunt' trial

Published June 21, 2023
Updated June 21, 2023
NEW YORK : A former New York City police sergeant was convicted on Tuesday of acting as an illegal Chinese agent by intimidating a U.S.-based fugitive from China as part of a global repatriation campaign by Chinese law enforcement called "Operation Fox Hunt."

Michael McMahon was also convicted of stalking but found not guilty of conspiring with others to act as a foreign agent, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn, where the trial was held.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

