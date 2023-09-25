Logo
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan moved to a new jail after court order - lawyer
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been moved to a new jail with better facilities near the national capital Islamabad after a court order, his lawyer said on Monday.

Khan was jailed in August in connection with a corruption case. A court suspended his prison term weeks later but a prior order for him to be remanded in custody in a case related to charges of leaking state secrets case prevented his release.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad, Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Toby Chopra)

