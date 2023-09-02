Logo
Former ruling party member wins Singapore presidential race - elections department
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam meets his supporters after early sample vote count results at the presidential election in Singapore September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Ittogi meet supporters after polling has concluded at the presidential election in Singapore September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam gestures to his supporters after balloting has concluded in the presidential election in Singapore September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Published September 2, 2023
Updated September 2, 2023
SINGAPORE : A former member of Singapore's ruling party on Saturday won the race to become the city-state's president, in a election seen as a barometer of public sentiment on the government's performance amid economic challenges and a streak of high-profile scandals.

Former deputy prime minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, won 70.4per cent of votes, the elections department said, to become Singapore's head of state. The country is a parliamentary democracy and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is the head of government.

Tharman has been a popular politician, having scored several landslide victories in parliamentary elections, including the biggest margin of votes in the general election in 2020 as a PAP member.

He resigned from the party earlier this year and emphasised his independence during his campaign for the presidency.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

