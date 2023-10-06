Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Former Spanish king wins bid to throw out ex-lover's UK harassment case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Spanish king wins bid to throw out ex-lover's UK harassment case

Spain's former King Juan Carlos arrives at Sanxenxo during his second visit to the country since departing to Abu Dhabi in August 2020 after a number of scandals shook the Spanish Royal House, in Sanxenxo, Spain, April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal/File Photo

Spain's former King Juan Carlos arrives at Sanxenxo during his second visit to the country since departing to Abu Dhabi in August 2020 after a number of scandals shook the Spanish Royal House, in Sanxenxo, Spain, April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Spain's former King Juan Carlos on Friday won a bid to throw out a 126 million pound (US$154 million) London lawsuit brought by his ex-lover, who accused him of a campaign of harassment after she refused to return millions of euros to him.

The 85-year-old ex-monarch was being sued by Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who alleged Juan Carlos orchestrated threats, surveillance and intimidation from 2012.

Juan Carlos "emphatically denies ever having harassed" Sayn-Wittgenstein, the former monarch's lawyer Adam Wolanski told London's High Court at a hearing in July.

The former monarch asked the court to throw out Sayn-Wittgenstein's case, arguing that there was no viable claim against Juan Carlos for harassment.

Judge Rowena Collins Rice ruled in his favour on Friday, saying that Sayn-Wittgenstein's lawsuit did not contain reasonable grounds for bringing the claim.

"No sufficient basis is provided for understanding the evidence that might be expected at trial to provide a real prospect of the claimant succeeding on this claim," she said.

Sayn-Wittgenstein said in a statement that she was "deeply disappointed" with the decision and was considering all options.

Juan Carlos' British lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James and Alex Richardson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.