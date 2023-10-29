Four blasts in Western Sahara kill one, injure 3 -Moroccan authorities

RABAT :Four explosions in the city of Smara in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara late on Saturday killed one man and injured three others, Moroccan local authorities said.

The blasts damaged two houses, authorities said in a statement, without adding further details.

The judicial police was investigating the source and nature of the projectiles that hit the residential area, judicial authorities said in a statement.

Morocco considers Western Sahara its own territory, but the Algerian-backed Polisario Front wants an independent state there. Morocco has said autonomy is the most it can offer to the territory as a political solution.

In November 2020, Polisario said it had resumed its armed struggle.

Most of the fighting was described by the UN as "low intensity", and occurring mostly in the uninhabited eastern part of the Morocco-built security wall.

The UN Security Council has urged the parties to the conflict to seek a mutually acceptable solution.Israel was the latest country to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in July, a move the U.S. made in 2020.

Twenty-eight other countries - mostly African and Arab - have opened consulates in Dakhla or the city of Laayoune, in what Morocco sees as tangible support for its rule.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Alexander Smith)