Four dead, 21 rescued after migrant ship sinks off Tunisia
Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
TUNIS : Three children and one woman died and 21 people were rescued after their migrant ship sank off the Tunisian city of Sfax, Faouzi Masmoudi, a judge in Sfax, told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said all the migrants were Tunisians.

Tunisia has become a major departure point for migrant boats heading across the Mediterranean Sea towards Italy.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

