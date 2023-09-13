Four dead, 21 rescued after migrant ship sinks off Tunisia

TUNIS : Three children and one woman died and 21 people were rescued after their migrant ship sank off the Tunisian city of Sfax, Faouzi Masmoudi, a judge in Sfax, told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said all the migrants were Tunisians.

Tunisia has become a major departure point for migrant boats heading across the Mediterranean Sea towards Italy.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)