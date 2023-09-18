Four killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine - Ukrainian officials

KYIV : Russia carried out new air strikes and shelling in Ukraine overnight and early on Monday, killing at least four people, Ukrainian officials said.

A man aged 72 and an elderly woman were killed, and three others were wounded, in an overnight attack on the southern region of Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The general prosecutor's office said a man riding a bicycle had been killed in Russian shelling near the eastern town of Toretsk, and that a woman had been killed in an air strike at around noon in the eastern city of Avdiivka.

Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said the Izmail district, home to Danube River ports that are used to export grain, had been targeted in a drone attack but reported no damage to port or grain infrastructure.

Russia has continued its campaign of air strikes and shelling across Ukraine as Kyiv mounted a counteroffensive to try to push back Moscow's forces following their invasion nearly 19 months ago.

In the latest overnight Russian attacks, Ukraine's air force said 18 out of 24 Russian drones had been shot down, and that 17 cruise missiles had been destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Moscow says Ukraine has increasingly attacked targets inside Russia. In the latest such strike, Russian forces shot down two Ukrainian drones over southwestern Crimea and a third over Belgorod region on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports. Russia did not comment on the latest attacks and has said it does not deliberately target civilians.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Timothy Heritage)