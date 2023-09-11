Logo
Four killed in Spain train accident
Four killed in Spain train accident

Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
MADRID :At least four people were killed on Sunday when they were hit by a locomotive near Barcelona while trying to cross railway tracks, emergency services said.

The accident happened at 8:22 p.m. in Montmelo near the Catalan capital when seven people crossed the tracks at a forbidden location, Renfe, the state rail operator, said.

Three people were killed at the scene and a fourth person died in hospital after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest, emergency services said on Sunday.

Three others were in hospital suffering from injuries.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

