Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

France announces release of French official in Niger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

France announces release of French official in Niger

Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : France's Foreign ministry on Thursday announced the release of Stephane Jullien, a French official who had been held by security forces in Niger.

The man, an adviser to French nationals in Niger, had been arrested by Niger security forces on September 8, according to the foreign ministry in Paris.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.