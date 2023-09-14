France announces release of French official in Niger
PARIS : France's Foreign ministry on Thursday announced the release of Stephane Jullien, a French official who had been held by security forces in Niger.
The man, an adviser to French nationals in Niger, had been arrested by Niger security forces on September 8, according to the foreign ministry in Paris.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
