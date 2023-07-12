Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

France riot damage racks up S$900m insurance bill: Industry body
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

France riot damage racks up S$900m insurance bill: Industry body

PARIS — Damage from riots sparked by the police killing of a teenager in France has resulted in a US$715m (S$959m) insurance bill, an industry body said on Tuesday (July 11).

Protesters hold placards reading "Justice for Adama, Nahel, Alhoussein and all the others" (R) and "Free our comrades" as they attend a demonstration against "State racism" in front of the court of Nanterre, western Paris, on July 10, 2023, following the shooting of a teenage driver by French police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27. AFP

Protesters hold placards reading "Justice for Adama, Nahel, Alhoussein and all the others" (R) and "Free our comrades" as they attend a demonstration against "State racism" in front of the court of Nanterre, western Paris, on July 10, 2023, following the shooting of a teenage driver by French police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27.

Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS — Damage from riots sparked by the police killing of a teenager in France has resulted in a US$715m (S$959m) insurance bill, an industry body said on Tuesday (July 11).

The government battled days of unrest after a police officer shot dead 17-year-old Nahel M. during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on June 27.

Nahel had Algerian roots, and the killing rekindled long-standing accusations of systemic racism in France.

There have been 11,300 claims linked to the riots, said the head of the France Assureurs Federation Florence Lustman — who put the bill at 650 million euros (S$960m).

Last week, Mr Lustman gave a figure of at least 280 million euros, stressing that many claims had yet to be made.

Around a third of the damage being claimed for took place on local authority property, France Assureurs said.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged insurers to extend the deadline for claims.

The riots marked France's most intense urban violence in nearly two decades, with cars torched, buildings damaged and public spaces vandalised across the country.

Last week a United Nations (UN) committee called on France to ensure an investigation into the killing of Nahel was "thorough and impartial", and called for racial profiling to be banned.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination raised concerns over "racial profiling and excessive use of force by law enforcement". AFP

Related topics

France shooting racism

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.