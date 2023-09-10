Logo
France says awaiting Morocco's request for aid after quake
France says awaiting Morocco's request for aid after quake

Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
PARIS : France stands ready to help Morocco after a powerful earthquake late on Friday killed over 2,000 and is awaiting a formal request for help, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

"Our embassy in Morocco is fully mobilised...today Moroccan authorities are in charge... An assessment (of the situation) is under way... At this stage Morocco has not asked for help," Anne-Claire Legendre told BFM television.

French President Emmanuel Macron is among world leaders who offered help on Saturday to Morocco, saying France stood ready to help rescue efforts.

One French citizen died and eight were injured in the earthquake, a French Foreign Ministry official confirmed on Saturday.

That tally was unchanged at this stage, Legendre said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

