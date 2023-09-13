Logo
France welcomes EU probe into Chinese electric vehilces - minister
French State Secretary in charge of European Affairs Laurence Boone leaves the Elysee Palace after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File photo

Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
PARIS : French Europe Minister Laurence Boon on Wednesday welcomed an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles launched by the EU Commission, saying it was important to protect the bloc's market.

"We won't let our market be flooded by over-subsidised EVs that threaten our companies just as it had happened with solar panels", she said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michel Rose, writing by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

