France's Apple iPhone 12 move has implications for Europe: German watchdog
France's Apple iPhone 12 move has implications for Europe: German watchdog

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store, as Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 went on sale in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store, as Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 went on sale in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
FRANKFURT : Germany's radiation watchdog said on Wednesday the order by the French authorities to stop sales of Apple's iPhone 12 model on the grounds it breaches European radiation exposure limits could have implications for all of Europe.

The Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) said in a statement to Reuters it would discuss possible steps in Germany.

It is in close contact with the French authorities.

Germany's grid watchdog Bundesnetzagentur said it would review the decision by the French regulator to recall Apple's iPhone 12. The grid watchdog decides on possible recalls.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen; Writing by Josephine Mason. Editing by Jane Merriman)

