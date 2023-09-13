France's Apple iPhone 12 move has implications for Europe: German watchdog

FRANKFURT : Germany's radiation watchdog said on Wednesday the order by the French authorities to stop sales of Apple's iPhone 12 model on the grounds it breaches European radiation exposure limits could have implications for all of Europe.

The Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) said in a statement to Reuters it would discuss possible steps in Germany.

It is in close contact with the French authorities.

Germany's grid watchdog Bundesnetzagentur said it would review the decision by the French regulator to recall Apple's iPhone 12. The grid watchdog decides on possible recalls.

